7 Vegas Restaurants Doing St. Patrick’s Day Specials In 2025

There are so many Vegas restaurants doing specials for St. Patrick's Day. With the world-class cuisine we've got going on this city, it's hard to choose. So we put together a list of places for our locals who don't want to deal with the crazy holiday crowds. Not only will these places help you get your Irish on, you also don't have to go to the Strip to get to them.

St. Patrick's Day Specials For Brunch In Vegas

La Neta Cocina y Lounge

La Neta Cocina is getting their green on early. They're inviting Vegas locals to join them for their Lucky Fiesta Brunch on Sunday, March 16. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can sip on $25 bottomless green apple or pear mimosas made with a splash of Midori and topped with green cotton candy. Or, guests who prefer the traditional St. Patrick’s Day libations can choose bottomless green clover beers. As well as Jameson Shamrock shots, made with a festive mix of Midori and Bailey's.

Of course, there's food too. Guests can order from La Neta's regular menu or opt for specialty items. Including their Leprechaun Pancakes. La Neta Cocina y Lounge is located at 1770 Festival Plaza Dr in Downtown Summerlin. For reservations, or to get information about their dress code, visit lanetacocina.com.

Broken Yolk Cafe

A Green Apple Mimosa sounds like the perfect way to get your Irish on this St. Patty's Day.

On Monday, March 17, Broken Yolk will have $11 Green Apple Mimosas. Pair it with their Plant-Based Power Wrap, the Wellness Wrap, or any of their wraps done up with a spinach tortilla. You'll be doing the Jig in no time. Broken Yolk Cafe has five locations in the Las Vegas Valley. Including their newest one that just opened in Summerlin' Village Square Plaza. You can find your nearest location at BrokenYolkCafe.com.

Early Birds - A Breakfast Spot

Another option for brunch on St. Patrick's Day is Early Birds - A Breakfast Spot. On Monday, March 17, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can enjoy a festive green-themed breakfast and live Irish music. Early Birds’ menu classics will be available in addition to special Shamrock Pancakes. Made fluffy and green and topped with whipped cream and Lucky Charms. A kids' version will also be available, featuring kid-sized green pancakes with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.

Adults can also enjoy bottomless green apple and pear mimosas for $23 per person. Early Birds is located at 5025 Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas. More information at earlybirdseat.com.

St. Patrick's Day Specials For Dinner In Vegas

Double Zero Pie & Pub

Double Zero already offers locals a great-tasting pizza. And now they're giving us another reason to stop by on St. Patrick's Day. What better way to combine the Irish holiday with our Italian favorite than a pesto pizza? Stop by Double Zero on St. Patty's Day for a bite of this bold, basil-forward creation. Priced at $22. For reservations or more information, visit doublezeropie.com. Double Zero is located at 3853 Spring Mountain Road. Open 4 to 10 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day.

Más Por Favor Taquiera y Tequila

If Mexican food on St. Patrick's Day is how you roll, stop by Mas Por Favor. They have two days of specials to keep the festivities going. On Sunday, March 16, and Monday, March 17, from 3 p.m. to close, guests can enjoy $3 al pastor, carnitas, barbacoa, ground beef or hot honey glazed chicken tacos. Make it even better with $3 green beer, $5 Jameson or house margaritas. Más Por Favor is located at 3879 Spring Mountain Road near Valley View. For more information, visit masporfavorlv.com.

Silverton Casino Lodge

If you're looking for an authentic St. Patrick's Day Specials this year, head over to Sundance Grill on Monday, March 17. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy festive specials. Including coffee-crusted corned beef with candied-braised red cabbage, parsley-scented red potatoes and roasted heirloom carrots. This traditional Irish meal is priced at just $25. For an extra $10, guests can add on a chocolate-iced box cake for dessert. Made with a mint Oreo cookie crust and Chantilly cream. To view full menus and make reservations, visit silvertoncasino.com.

Kona Grill

The Corned Beef Sliders at Kona Grill are a tasty twist on the Irish classic.

Kona Grill has been a favorite spot for locals for years. And they're helping guests get lucky this St. Patrick's Day with $3 green beer, sake, and seltzer specials. Pair your favorite drink with $6 corned beef sliders during Kona's St. Patrick’s week of happy hour specials. Available Friday, March 14 through Friday, March 21. The corned beef sliders will also be available for lunch, dinner, takeout, and delivery for $19. For reservations or more information, visit konagrill.com.