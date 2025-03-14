More Affordable Housing On Its Way For Las Vegas Residents

ContestsEvents

A ceremonial groundbreaking happened this week for two new affordable housing developments in Clark County. The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority (SNRHA) joined residential real estate company, The Michaels Organization, in a partnership to bring both projects to fruition. The double groundbreaking, which happened on Wednesday, March 12, marked the commencement of construction for both developments.

Details About New Affordable Housing Developments In Las Vegas

The first of the two developments is located at 5901 W. Duncan Drive on the corner of West Duncan Drive and North Edward Avenue. Currently an empty lot, the new development is just a block from the intersection of West Gowan Road and North Rancho Drive in North Las Vegas. Businesses in the area include the Crystal Palace Skating Center, Lone Mountain Animal Hospital and Aviator Medical Center.

The second development will be located at at 2601 Sunrise Ave on the corner of Sunrise Avenue and North 28th Street. Also currently an empty lot, the Sunrise Avenue project is just southeast of the Eastern Avenue offramp of the I-11 (formally designated I-95). Near Fremont Street Experience, the Sunrise Avenue project also has many schools and parks in the area. Including Roy W. Martin Middle School, Sunrise Acres Elementary School, and Hadland Park and Rafael Rivera Park.

Combined, the two developments will provide 201 much-needed affordable housing apartment units for Clark County residents. And, according to a press release by the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority, will serve households earning 30 to 80 percent of area median income.

Among those who attended the groundbreaking on Wednesday was Las Vegas Mayor Shelly Berkley. As well SNRHA Executive Director Lewis Jordan, Regional VP of Development for The Michaels Organization, Cody Roskelley and four Las Vegas councilwomen.

There has been no specific date given about when these projects will be completed.

