ContestsEvents

Nick Cave Sings on New Flea Album Despite Famously Bashing RHCP

Flea is working on a new album, and he asked Nick Cave to sing on it, which might be surprising to some folks. Why? Because Cave once bashed the Red…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

Flea is working on a new album, and he asked Nick Cave to sing on it, which might be surprising to some folks. Why? Because Cave once bashed the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The brutal slam Cave delivered on the Chili Peppers happened over two decades ago. Per Rolling Stone, Cave once said in response to being asked about the state of music, "I’m forever near a stereo saying, ‘What the fuck is this garbage?’ And the answer is always 'The Red Hot Chili Peppers.'"

As far as biting remarks go, that one draws some metaphorical blood. However, Cave addressed his comment via his "Red Hand Files" fan forum saying, in part, "There was no malice intended, it was just the sort of obnoxious thing I would say back then to piss people off. I was a troublemaker, a sh-t-stirrer, feeling most at ease in the role of a societal irritant. Perhaps it’s an Australian trait among people of my generation, I don’t know, but that comment has followed me around for the last quarter-century."

Cave continued, "But the most interesting aspect of all this is not what I said about the Chili Peppers, but rather the response from Flea, their bass player. On Facebook, Flea expressed how hurt he felt by my remark, but went on to say, in great detail, that he loved my music regardless. He wrote a profoundly generous and open-hearted love letter to Nick Cave. I remember being genuinely moved by his words and thinking what a classy guy Flea was, and feeling on some subterranean level that I was unable to fully grasp at that point in my life, that Flea was a human being of an entirely different calibre, indeed, of a higher order."

Cave explained that Flea reached out to him recently to record vocals on what Cave referred to as a "trumpet record." (Flea began playing the trumpet when he was a child.) While he didn't offer up any major details about the song, he said it featured "arguably the greatest lyric ever written" and he "would never have dared to sing it had Flea not asked me to."

So, what did we learn? Cave and Flea both seem like pretty solid dudes, and we're now dying to know what on Earth this "greatest lyric ever written" is!

Red Hot Chili Peppers
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Liam Gallagher Isn’t Happy About Recent Oasis Leaks to the Press
MusicLiam Gallagher Isn’t Happy About Recent Oasis Leaks to the PressErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Def Leppard Launches Bracket Challenge
MusicDef Leppard Launches Bracket ChallengeErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Mike Campbell Opens Up About Final Tour with Tom Petty
MusicMike Campbell Opens Up About Final Tour with Tom PettyErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect