‘One to One: John and Yoko’ Trailer Released

The trailer for the new documentary One to One: John and Yoko has been released.



Directed by Kevin MacDonald, this new doc examines the life of John Lennon and Yoko One when they first moved to New York City in the early 1970s following the breakup of The Beatles. In particular, the film takes a look at the One to One concert, which was the free benefit concert John and Yoko put on at Madison Square Garden on August 30, 1972. The One to One concert was the only full-length concert John and Yoko ever performed together.



In the trailer below, Lennon is asked, "Why would you do a concert for free?" He responded, "To change the apathy that all of the youth have, speak to them, sing to them, and do anything to get them alive again. Viva la revolution!"