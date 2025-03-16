Ankalaev Grabs UFC Light Heavyweight Belt from Pereira in Dominant Win at UFC 313

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 08: Magomed Ankalaev of Russia reacts after defeating Alex Pereira of Brazil to win the Light Heavyweight Title during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Magomed Ankalaev secured the light heavyweight title at UFC 313, defeating Alex Pereira in a five-round battle that ended his opponent's impressive title defense streak. The judges scored the fight 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47 in Ankalaev's favor, marking his 14th consecutive victory.

"I don't think anything surprised me," Ankalaev said. "I think I could have done a better job in the fight, but something just wasn't working out. But anyway, I'm really happy that I won."

Ankalaev showed resilience against Pereira's early leg kicks and maintained control through a striking clinic that kept the former champion on the defensive.UFC President Dana White later talked about Pereira's lack of speed and power compared to his previous performances, but one possible explanation was the downfalls of fame.

Debate rumbled about post-fight, however, with the Ankalaev camp claiming Pereira had taken an illegal substance. In the co-main event, Justin Gaethje won a close rematch against Rafael Fiziev, earning his second consecutive victory against his opponent since they first faced off in March 2023.

On the other hand, after the recent Henry Cejudo eye-poke debacle at UFC Seattle, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling refused to comment, saying he was traveling and had not seen the replay. Sterling also discussed Manel Kape's latest win at UFC Vegas 103, offering insights into the final moments of the fight and addressing concerns about possible eye contact near the finish.

UFC 313 also highlighted the increasing number of fighters calling out Gaethje on social media. After his latest defeat, Cormier speculated that some contenders consider him a less dangerous opponent. Marvin Vettori thanked his training partners despite showing frustration over his performance, and Jeff Molina slammed the current judging system for ruining fighters' careers with no current accountability.