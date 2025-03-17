Eddie Vedder Joins Jack White on Stage for Neil Young Cover

Eddie Vedder surprised concertgoers in Tokyo over the weekend when he joined Jack White on stage during his show at Toyosu PIT. The Pearl Jam frontman showed up during the encore of White's March 15 show to perform a cover of the Neil Young classic "Rockin' In The Free World." (Fan-shot footage of the moment can be seen here .) Last month, both Vedder and White were part of the lineup at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert. During that show, White also performed "Rockin' In The Free World" and The White Stripes classic "Seven Nation Army." Vedder, meanwhile, performed a cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' "The Waiting" and Pearl Jam's "Corduroy." He also filled in for Michael Bolton on "Jack Sparrow" during The Lonely Island's performance medley, which can be viewed below.

Last month, White took to social media to respond to recent criticism about the length of his shows. Some fans have been vocal about this matter and wanted White to perform longer shows.



In a lengthy Instagram post, White wrote, in part, "Been hearing a lot of chatter throughout the year of this glorious electric touring about how long our sets are 'supposed to be' on stage. As if the length of a show determines how 'good' it is. I know that we're living in a current era where people like to say 'so and so played for 3 hours last night!', and brag about it the next day hahaha, I'll let our fans know now that my mind has no intention of 'impressing' y'all in that context."



He added, "The Beatles and Ramones played 30 minute (ish) sets, and if I could, I would do the same at this moment in my performing life. That's actually the kind of show I'd like to put on right now. But there becomes this chatter that the cost of a ticket 'entitles' people to some kind of extra long show...uh...ok (hahaha) so I'm bridging the gap. I'm not sure y'all are knowing (or maybe remembering?) what a real rock or punk show is like though if you're thinking that way, I think you're talking about an arena laser light show with pyro, huge screens with premade videos, singers flying over the crowd, t shirt cannons, etc, that's not the kind of shows we're performing."