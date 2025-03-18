AMPLIFIED Rock Exhibition Opens in Las Vegas with 1,000 Photos, 200 Videos

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Joni Mitchell performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gerson at The Beverly Hilton on February 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Live shows are back with the opening of AMPLIFIED, a new immersive rock ‘n' roll experience at AREA15 that invites fans of all genres to dive into the story of rock music and its culture. This state-of-the-art exhibit displays over 1,000 photographs, 200 videos, and 1,300 issues of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine, chronicling seven decades of rock music history.

“It's not just an exhibit; it's an all-out rock ‘n' roll experience that surrounds you with legendary music, images, and moments,” said Brad Siegel, executive producer of the spectacle.

The experience is divided into eight thematic chapters, exploring concert energy, iconic bands, the connection between rock and cars, and fan culture. One of the chapters builds upon the power of songs around civil rights, ecology, free speech, and LGBTQIA representation, discussing artists such as Sam Cooke and Joni Mitchell. Another delves into the significance of hair in rock history and the influence of Rolling Stone magazine for almost six decades.

It offers a 360-degree theater experience narrated by actor Kevin Bacon. It features stunning visual sequences projected onto the walls and floors with robust 4K projection and 3-D audio technology. The show covers 10,000 square feet, an immersive area where rock ‘n' roll stars are made new again.

AMPLIFIED is meant to resonate with music fans across generations, combining nostalgia with innovative digital storytelling. It took two years to complete, and Siegel's team pored over more than 10,000 photographs and 250 archival clips to create an engaging, authentic experience.