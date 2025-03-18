Athletics Keep Manager Kotsay Around Until 2028, Show Big Money Changes Ahead

MESA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 18: Manager Mark Kotsay #7 of the Oakland Athletics poses for a portrait during photo day at HoHoKam Stadium on February 18, 2025 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Under manager Mark Kotsay, the Athletics are entering a new era, which is being molded by Kotsay's leadership as he shapes the franchise's future during times of upheaval. Following a season that ended with a 69-93 record — a significant jump up for A's teams in recent years — the A's are looking to compete again on the field while charging forward with a wave of young talent and significant financial investment.

The biggest storyline this season is the emergence of promising young players, like shortstop Max Muncy, the 25th overall pick in the 2021 draft, who is expected soon to debut in the majors. Under Kotsay's tutelage, these prospects are being nurtured with a newfound emphasis on resilience and a winning mentality. Outfielder Lawrence Butler praised Kotsay's ability to keep the team grounded through uncertainty.

"(Kotsay) always taught us to keep the main goal the main goal," Butler said Saturday morning before the A's played the Arizona Diamondbacks in a spring training game at Las Vegas Ballpark. "Just play baseball and win games regardless of the stuff going on outside of the field and in the stands."

Kotsay's leadership has earned the trust of team owner John Fisher, who recently extended the manager's contract through the 2028 season. This extension is in keeping with the Athletics' upcoming move to Las Vegas, indicating that Kotsay can steer the franchise through that pivot. Despite many protests surrounding the move, Kotsay has kept his players focused and steered them clear of distractions, polishing them to improve daily.

In contrast to previous years, when they spent next to nothing, the lowly A's have made significant financial commitments this offseason. Last week, the organization settled on a $65.5 million seven-year contract with Butler, a five-year, $60 million deal for slugger Brent Rooker, and a three-year, $67 million check with pitcher Luis Severino.