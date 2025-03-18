Channel 13 Plans Las Vegas Veterans Stand Down Event, Expecting Over 400 to Attend

The 18th annual Veterans Stand Down event, sponsored by Channel 13, occurred last week at the World Market Center in Las Vegas. This year's event, dedicated to assisting homeless and at-risk veterans, is expected to support more than 400 veterans, continuing its long-standing tradition of community impact.

Last year, over 430 veterans attended, receiving essential services in a welcoming environment that honored their service. This year, more than 200 agencies will participate, offering a wide range of resources, including meals, live music, free clothing, haircuts, medical screenings, legal aid, and housing assistance — all in one accessible location.

Shalimar Cabrera of U.S. Vets emphasized the importance of making services readily available to veterans in need. "That's the best part of the event–you can plan all day long, but it's the veterans' experience that means the most to us," Cabrera said. "We train all the providers that this is a 'yes' day. If we can say yes today to what they need, then let's get it done."

A new initiative introduced this year includes homecoming kits for veterans transitioning into permanent housing. Thanks to the generosity of Channel 13 viewers, these kits will help give veterans the household items they need to feel at home as they begin a new, stable life.

The Veterans Stand Down event is more than a day of services — it shows community support working together. The event highlights the faith shared in service providers, volunteers, and donors as they unite to validate and access the environmental resources that veterans deserve.