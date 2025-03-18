Golden Knights Grab Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Penguins, Pad Pacific Division Lead
The Vegas Golden Knights did the impossible against the Pittsburgh Penguins, outshooting them 37-17 and scoring their second straight 6-on-5 goal to send the game to overtime. While failing in the extra…
The Vegas Golden Knights did the impossible against the Pittsburgh Penguins, outshooting them 37-17 and scoring their second straight 6-on-5 goal to send the game to overtime. While failing in the extra frame, the Golden Knights moved ahead of Edmonton's loss, maintaining a five-point lead in the Pacific Division.
"Even though they came back, I still felt like we were in it," William Karlsson said, looking back at the team's ability to remain competitive. Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry was stellar, with 35 saves in one of his best showings since his return from the AHL. After a slow start, the Golden Knights held the Penguins — who ride atop the league in high danger scoring opportunities — to just six of them, demonstrating strong defensive discipline.
It marked a two-goal turnaround for Vegas before it staged a dramatic comeback. Defenseman Noah Hanifin tied the game with 16 seconds remaining in the 3rd period, leaving an extra point for the team. Hawks coach Bruce Cassidy said the similarities to a previous loss to the New York Islanders were striking, but he commended the team's effort opposite a strong goaltender.
The Golden Knights Pavel Dorofeyev scored his 25th, assisted by Jack Eichel, on their only power play of the game, following a tripping penalty called on Phillip Tomasino. Eichel stays on track for an MVP candidacy, tied with Karlsson for the franchise mark for single-season points at 78. With 18 games left, he could reach the coveted 100-point milestone.
Cassidy said he was optimistic the team could fight through adversity, adding that every point possible in the standings would count down the stretch. With a pair of playoff contenders in Columbus and Detroit up next, the Golden Knights are looking to keep the momentum rolling as they head toward the playoffs.