Golden Knights Grab Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Penguins, Pad Pacific Division Lead

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Brett Howden #21 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates with the puck against Matt Grzelcyk #24 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Penguins 4-0. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights did the impossible against the Pittsburgh Penguins, outshooting them 37-17 and scoring their second straight 6-on-5 goal to send the game to overtime. While failing in the extra frame, the Golden Knights moved ahead of Edmonton's loss, maintaining a five-point lead in the Pacific Division.

"Even though they came back, I still felt like we were in it," William Karlsson said, looking back at the team's ability to remain competitive. Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry was stellar, with 35 saves in one of his best showings since his return from the AHL. After a slow start, the Golden Knights held the Penguins — who ride atop the league in high danger scoring opportunities — to just six of them, demonstrating strong defensive discipline.

It marked a two-goal turnaround for Vegas before it staged a dramatic comeback. Defenseman Noah Hanifin tied the game with 16 seconds remaining in the 3rd period, leaving an extra point for the team. Hawks coach Bruce Cassidy said the similarities to a previous loss to the New York Islanders were striking, but he commended the team's effort opposite a strong goaltender.

The Golden Knights Pavel Dorofeyev scored his 25th, assisted by Jack Eichel, on their only power play of the game, following a tripping penalty called on Phillip Tomasino. Eichel stays on track for an MVP candidacy, tied with Karlsson for the franchise mark for single-season points at 78. With 18 games left, he could reach the coveted 100-point milestone.