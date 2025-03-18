New Fremont Street Marketing Chief Plans Free Events Push for 2025

Fremont Street Experience marketing lead Dana Reynolds is a relative newcomer, but she already has a vision for the premier Las Vegas entertainment area. Reynolds, who has extensive experience in brand storytelling and audience engagement, including her time at the Cosmopolitan, will work to build on Fremont Street's allure without losing its status as a fun hometown choice.

"I do take a minute every day, if not five, to look out there and just watch people," Reynolds said. "The best thing about marketing, in general, is watching. I think you get your best insights when you watch what people are experiencing," she added.

Fremont Street, in particular, is pulling in a varied audience, and her approach is critical as millennial and Gen Z visitors look for authentic and affordable experiences. Even tourists on the Las Vegas Strip visit Fremont Street, proving its universality beyond just Las Vegas residents.

Come 2025, Reynolds plans to scale the number of free events hosted year-round, with New Year's Eve being the only paid event. This will strengthen Fremont Street's status as an affordable entertainment destination as prices at other Las Vegas hot spots continue to swell. Reynolds also pushes to allow Fremont Street to be a backup location for big-time sporting events, giving sports fans a new area to convene and party in an exciting way.

Evolving past events and promotions, Reynolds focuses on community engagement by building relationships with local authorities and organizations. While cultivating these relationships, she strives to highlight Fremont Street's unique mix of food, live entertainment, and local flavor. She also wants to ensure it remains an inclusive and inviting destination for everyone.