This Day in Rock History: March 19

Tom Constanten was born on March 19, 1944, in Long Branch, New Jersey. The keyboardist is best known for playing with Grateful Dead from 1968 to 1970. In 1994, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the other founding members of the legendary band. If you want more tidbits of knowledge from this day in rock music history, stick around because we have the scoop on March 19 breakthrough hits, cultural milestones, notable recordings, major performances, and industry changes and challenges that impacted the genre.