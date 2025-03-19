Guns N’ Roses Announce ‘Amicable Exit’ of Drummer Frank Ferrer

The band made the announcement via their social media channels in a statement titled " Guns N' Roses Announce the Amicable Exit of Frank Ferrer ." GN'R's full statement reads as follows: "The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey. Frank first joined GNR during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico."

While the band hasn't announced a new drummer as of publishing, Guns N' Roses still has a busy summer ahead of them. Their 2025 world tour dates have them performing in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe from May 1 through July 31. (A complete list of tour dates can be found at GunsNRoses.com/Tour.)



Scheduled during their tour is an appearance at "Back to the Beginning," the all-day concert on July 5 in Birmingham, England, which will see Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath perform their final shows. The event will see the original Black Sabbath lineup of Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward reunite and perform together for the first time in 20 years.



GN'R is on the bill with an all-star lineup of the biggest hard rock and metal bands in the world. That lineup includes Metallica, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.



Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde.