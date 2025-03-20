Billy Corgan Welcomes Third Child with Chloé Mendel

Per People, daughter Juno Corgan was born weighing 9.9 lbs and measuring 22 inches. The couple opted for an at-home birth in their Highland Park, Ill. residence.



Corgan told the outlet, "My wife, Chloé is doing well and recovering, and baby Juno is happy, healthy, and nursing with gusto. We are so touched by all the kind wishes of support and love, and thank those who helped Chloé and baby have such a safe, and peaceful, home birth."



The Smashing Pumpkins frontman noted their two children -- Augustus (9) and Philomena (6) -- "are absolutely thrilled" about the new baby and "can't wait till she's old enough to play."