Broken Yolk Cafe Raising Funds For Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas

Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas recently announced they will host a weeklong fundraising event in support of Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas. Between Monday, March 24 and Sunday, March 30, all Broken Yolk Cafe locations in the Las Vegas Valley will be participating. Guests can help save the lives of dogs in danger just by mentioning Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas at checkout.

How To Help Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas

Broken Yolk Cafe has five locations in Las Vegas. In the Southwest at 9423 S. Rainbow Blvd, Town Square at 6805 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Downtown at 201 S. Las Vegas Blvd., and Spring Valley at 9480 W. Sahara Avenue. There is also a location in Henderson at 3458 St. Rose Parkway. Locations are open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Broken Yolk Cafe serves up all the favorites for breakfast and lunch. Including egg classics like skillets, omelets and benedicts and sweeter treats like pancakes, French toast and waffles. They also offer more on-trend dishes like acai bowls, yogurt parfaits and avocado toast. And for lunch, guests can choose from burgers, sandwiches, wraps, soups and salads. Each location also has a full bar with speciality cocktails.

When dining at any of the Broken Yolk Cafe locations during the week of March 24, guests are encouraged to mention Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas (RRLV) upon checkout. Just by doing so, 20% of their bill will go toward the foundation. Which will help the organization rescue retrievers and other breeds from inhumane conditions overseas. Specifically in places where these animals are at risk of severe abuse and being sold into the meat trade.

Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas saves the lives of dogs by collaborating with international rescuers. Donated funds are used to ensure the animals have proper health care and other considerations before traveling to Las Vegas. Upon arrival, RRLV works to find each animal proper foster care or a loving forever home.

Other Donations Needed

Beyond funds to rescue animals in need, guests can also help by donating needed supplies to RRLV. Including new blankets, toys, potty pads, collars, leashes, vitamins and probiotics. Food donations cannot be accepted due to allergy considerations. Guests can also donate online products through RRLV's Amazon Wish List.

Guests are invited to bring their dogs to Broken Yolk Cafe to enjoy brunch on their patio. To get more information, visit brokenyolkcafe.com.