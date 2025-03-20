ContestsEvents

Guns N’ Roses Name Isaac Carpenter as New Drummer

Guns N’ Roses has named Isaac Carpenter as their new drummer. The band unveiled the news via their social media channels with the brief message of, “Welcoming Isaac Carpenter as…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

Guns N' Roses has named Isaac Carpenter as their new drummer.

The band unveiled the news via their social media channels with the brief message of, "Welcoming Isaac Carpenter as the new drummer of Guns N' Roses."

Carpenter has an impressive resume beginning with founding Loudermilk in 1995. Since then, he's played for Awolnation, Duff McKagan's Loaded, Adam Lambert, A Perfect Circle, and more.


If comment sections are to be believed, it seems as though the GN'R faithful were hoping for a different drummer, particularly either former GN'R drummer Steven Adler or Matt Sorum. One fan wrote in the Instagram comments, "Who TF is this and why he's not Steven or Matt?" Another fan wrote, "Nothing against the new guy, but were Steven and Matt not available? (Or asked?) ugh." Over on X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote, "Where's Steve Adler?" Another fan commented, "Matt Sorum should be back, wasted opportunity."

The announcement of Carpenter as the new drummer comes one day after Guns N' Roses announced that longtime drummer Frank Ferrer was no longer in the band.

GN'R made the announcement via their social media channels in a statement titled "Guns N' Roses Announce the Amicable Exit of Frank Ferrer."

GN'R's full statement reads as follows:

"The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey.

Frank first joined GNR during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico."


Guns N Roses
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
This Day in Rock History: March 21
MusicThis Day in Rock History: March 21Sarah Bloomfield
(L-R) Philomena Clementine Corgan, Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, and Augustus Juppiter Corgan attend the Hand and Footprint Ceremony Honoring The Smashing Pumpkins at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
MusicBilly Corgan Welcomes Third Child with Chloé MendelErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
David Draiman Suing Former Landlord Over Mold That Impacted His Health
MusicDavid Draiman Suing Former Landlord Over Mold That Impacted His HealthErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect