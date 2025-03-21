This Day in Rock History: March 21

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 21: U2 singer and frontman Bono speaks on stage at the “The Fabelmans” (Die Fabelmans) premiere & Honorary Golden Bear and homage for Steven Spielberg during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 21, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Leo Fender, inventor of the iconic Fender Telecaster and Stratocaster guitar, died on March 21, 1991, at the age of 81. He is credited with setting the standard for electric guitars, an instrument with arguably the most significant influence on the 20th-century rock music industry. Continue reading for more tidbits about March 21 happenings in rock music.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Hits and achievements on March 21 helped shape the rock music you love:

The Beatles made it to the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second time with their song "She Loves You." Their first No. 1 hit was "I Want to Hold Your Hand." 1987: U2 topped the U.K. charts with their fifth album, The Joshua Tree. It was the band's third U.K. No. 1 album, became the fastest-selling album in U.K. history, and went Platinum within 48 hours of its release.

Cultural Milestones

These cultural milestones from March 21 played a part in getting rock music to where it is today:

One of the first movies that revolved around rock music aimed at teenagers, Rock Around the Clock, was released in the U.S. It starred Billy Haley and His Comets and was named after their hit song. 1984: In New York City's Central Park, Yoko Ono attended the groundbreaking ceremony for Strawberry Fields, a 2.5-acre park dedicated to John Lennon, her late husband. The park's main attraction is a large, circular mosaic featuring the word "IMAGINE."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Memorable recordings and performances on this day include:

People attended the Moondog Coronation Ball in Cleveland, Ohio, widely accepted as the first rock and roll concert. The event, organized by DJ Alan Freed and Leo Mintz, a music store owner, was cut short when a mass of people crashed the gate. This caused overcrowding and riots. 1983: Pink Floyd's album, The Final Cut, was released in the U.K. It was the band's last album with founding member Roger Waters, their main songwriter and bassist.

Industry Changes and Challenges

We saw these changes and challenges in the rock music industry on March 21.

The BBC banned all teenybopper acts appearing on Top Of The Pops after a riot broke out following a David Cassidy performance. This prevented Cassidy and other popular artists from going on the U.K. TV show, but the ban didn't last. 2008: Two former members of the Beach Boys, Al Jardin and Mike Love, settled a five-year lawsuit over the use of the band's name. The reconciliation ultimately allowed the Beach Boys to reunite.