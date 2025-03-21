Carrot Top Celebrates 40 Years Of Comedy With $40 Ticket Specials

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 06: Comedian Carrot Top attends the 10th anniversary celebration of his residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino on December 6, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Longtime comedian Carrot Top is celebrating a lot of things this year. Most notably his 60th birthday and 40 years of doing his comedy. And to share the birthday love, he's offering fans $40 tickets on select shows at the Luxor.

Nicknamed the "King of Props", Carrot Top is known for using a lot of props during his show. From flame throwers to mini window blinds to items made specifically for a single joke. Carrot Top has so many in his collection, that they fill 35 trunks that are hauled around in an 18-wheeler.

Carrot Top has been headlining at the Luxor Hotel & Casino since 2005. He is able to keep his show running for as long as he has partly because he rarely delivers the same show twice. The comedian is big on changing things up to reflect the current happenings in pop culture. Whether it be a new song he heard on the radio or a headline he recently saw in the news, he's always using current events to evolve his material.

Carrot Top Offers $40 Tickets For 40 Years Of Laughs

Carrot Top started his career in amateur stand-up in college. His first television appearance was on Comic Strip Live and he appeared on the Tonight Show for the first time in 1992. The following year, he was named Entertainer of the Year and Comedian of the Year by National Association of Campus Activities. And won the American Comedy Award for Best Male Stand-Up in 1994. He's been on numerous television shows and worldwide tours.

Carrot Top wants to celebrate his four decades of comedy with his fans by offering a special on tickets. Guests can get tickets for $40 on select Sundays and weekdays through this link. He performs nightly at 8 p.m. in the Atrium Showroom above the Luxor's casino level.