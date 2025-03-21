ContestsEvents

Las Vegas Renaissance Festival Left Off Best-Off Poll

Renaissance fairs and festivals are celebrated all over Las Vegas, the United States and world, really, and for good reason. Going to a Renaissance festival is just plain fun. The…

Anne Erickson

So, how did renaissance festivals and fairs get started? According to Smithsonian Magazine, "The first of these festivals debuted in the early 1960s, serving as a prime example of the United States' burgeoning counterculture." They add, "United by their raucous entertainment, elaborate costumes and setting in the distant past, these outdoor events boast a surprising backstory."

If you're wondering about the very first renaissance fair or festival, "The first Renaissance Fair is widely credited to have been the “Renaissance Pleasure Faire” in California, USA, in 1963," notes Whidbey Ren Faire. " Originating in the 20th century, these fairs have grown into vibrant events that bring the spirit of the Renaissance era to life," they add.

Las Vegas
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
