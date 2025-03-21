Psychedelic Furs Coming To Las Vegas In 2025

LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 20: Rock band The Psychedelic Furs perform for the “Of Corsets For A Good Cause” event at the Roosevelt Hotel, on October 20, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

2025 seems to be the year for touring 80s band. Another iconic group from the MTV decade is landing in Las Vegas this year. The Psychedelic Furs will be performing at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay on Saturday, July 19. The band's 2025 tour will include 18 concerts across four countries.

The Psychedelic Furs haven't released an album since 2020's "Made of Rain". But this tour does coincide with the 45th anniversary of the band's self-titled debut album. Which was released on Columbia Records on March 7, 1980. The band didn't land on the Billboard Hot 100 until three years later when their single "Love My Way" peaked at #44 in 1983.

Psychedelic Furs Setlist, Supporting Acts & Tickets

According to their recent setlists, fans can expect about a dozen songs from the Furs years of music. Including hits like "Pretty In Pink", "The Ghost In You" and "Love My Way". Their only Top-40 single, "Heartbreak Beat", is also on the setlist. Additionally, music from their newest album will be performed in the show. Including "The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll" and "Wrong Train".

Supporting acts for this show will include English Goth Rock band, The Mission UK. The Church will be the supporting act for other shows on this tour. Known mostly for their 1988 hit "Under The Milky Way".

Psychedelic Furs will play the House of Blues in Las Vegas for a single night. Doors open for the show at 7 p.m. and tickets are standing room only. Tickets start at $37.50 and are available through Live Nation. Complimentary same-day admission is also offered for the Foundation Room to show ticket holders. Parking at Mandalay Bay is not included in ticket pricing.