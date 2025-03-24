This Day in Rock History: March 24

On March 24, 1958, 23-year-old Elvis Presley reported to the Memphis Draft Board and was inducted into the U.S. Army. He served for two years and achieved the rank of Sergeant E-5. After his discharge, Elvis quickly resumed his music and film career. This isn't the only interesting piece of rock history from March 24. Historically, this day saw memorable hits, milestones, performances, and changes, so keep reading to get your daily dose of rock history.