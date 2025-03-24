Adults-Only Play Playground Is Hot Spot For Wedding Season

Spring is always the season for lots of weddings, and people come from all over to tie the knot in Las Vegas. So it only makes sense for Sin City to offer a myriad of options for the pre-nuptial parties. This spring, Vegas is seeing even more bachelor and bachelorette parties planning their trip to the Las Vegas Strip. Brides and Grooms-to-be bringing their besties to hit the spa, the strip show, and the playground.

Yes, the playground. That is, the adults-only playground. Play Playground in the Luxor Hotel is the first-of-its-kind interactive playground that is open to those 16 and older only. The space, that opened January 2024, is enjoying its second year of bringing the kind of fun to adults that is usually only for kids. It's 15,000 square feet of playground slides, trampolines, giant games and Velcro walls.

Play Playground Gives New Option For Corporate Retreats

Of course, Play Playground isn't just for wedding parties. It's a great place to take company employees for a twist on the traditional team-building exercises. There are 20 immersive, hands-on games that are a fun way to get people working together. There's the Perfect Popper, giving players a limited amount of time to fit shapes into their perfectly-shaped holes. And the giant Operation game, an oversized version of the childhood favorite board game.

There are lots of games and attractions that get the blood flowing as well. Like the Bullseye, daring players to propel their bodies toward the giant target to see how close to the bullseye they get. Or the Record Time obstacle course that forces players to dodge giant vinyl records while balancing on a beam.

One thing at Play Playground that you won't see at the kids' jungle gym is cocktails. And the drinks here are as fun as the games. Play Playground offers a full menu of specialty cocktails, including margaritas, martinis and pina coladas. There's a big selection of beer for those who like to keep it simple, and more elaborate drinks for those who want to try something new.

The Movie Night starts with popcorn-infused Captain Morgan rum. Then adds Pepsi, grenadine and a garnish of Kudo Popcorn. The Pop Rock Martini is made with Grey Goose Citron, Strawberry Liqueur, lemon juice and vanilla syrup. All served in a martini glass with a Pop Rock candy rim. Check out the entire menu of fun cocktails here.

Play Playground is open to those over the age of 16 from noon until 6 p.m. And only open to adults 21 and older after 6 p.m. Tickets start at about $40 for a limited number of play credits. And about $80 for unlimited play. Tickets are available to purchase online at playplayground.com.

So whether you're planning a bachelor party, a birthday, a corporate retreat or just a night out with the girls, Play Playground is a unique choice. And a fun way to step away from the phones (and kids) for a night and recharge with the kind of play we did as children. Just book your party early, especially during wedding season.