Apparently Nevada Is Not The Best State For Poker

I know what you’re thinking. Nevada is the gambling capital of America! So, for the love of Whiskey Pete’s, how are we not the number one state when it comes…

Hand holding five playing cards, three kings and two aces on poker chips on a green table

I know what you're thinking. Nevada is the gambling capital of America! So, for the love of Whiskey Pete's, how are we not the number one state when it comes to poker? Good question. But, according to a new survey, the Silver State isn't even in the top three.

True, Las Vegas is home for the famous World Series of Poker. The annual tournament sponsored by Caesars Entertainment that brings the best of the best poker players from all over the globe. But just because the Super Bowl was held in Vegas last year doesn't mean we have the best football team (sorry, Raiders fans).

And the same goes for poker. Yes, Nevada has an impressive number of professional poker players who call the state home. Sixty-seven of them, to be exact. But we still landed at #4 in the list of states with the most. High5Casino just released data pertaining to how many professional poker players live in each state in the U.S. To determine which has the highest odds of producing the best poker talent.

Top States For Poker Players

If you're not a poker player, the results might surprise you. California actually came in on top as the state with the most number of players. They have 149, compared to Nevada's 67. It should be considered, however, that the Golden State is home to a lot of movie stars. Many of which are known to play the popular card game.

In fact, High5Casino also released a list of the richest poker stars in the United States. And #1 is none other than comedian and actor Kevin Hart. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are also in the top 10. And actors Tobey Maguire, Jason Alexander, Jennifer Tilly and Shannon Elizabeth are all in the top 20. Players were ranked based on four factors, including their social media and career earnings.

New York and Florida swiped the #2 and #3 spots, respectively. New York has 117 professional players and Florida has 90. But California will probably be holding on to that #1 spot as long as those celebrities call it home.

That is until Marky Mark brings them all to Vegas...

