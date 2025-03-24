Clark County Starts Big Road Work at Jones-Tropicana Intersection March 21

Road construction at Jones Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue will start this weekend, according to Clark County Public Works. It is part of a larger effort to resurface roads and upgrade traffic signals to help improve traffic flow and safety in the area.

“A lot of the major impacts that folks are seeing on Tropicana Avenue and the I-15 will be lifted by the spring,” Kelsey McFarland, NDOT Public Information Officer, said.

During the first phase of construction, crews will work on the south side of Tropicana Avenue and the southeast and southwest corners of Jones Boulevard. By Saturday evening, traffic will shift from east to west to accommodate ongoing work. The second phase, set for March 28-31, will focus on the north side of Tropicana Avenue and the northeast and northwest corners, with final paving and temporary striping expected to be completed by Sunday night.