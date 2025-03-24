Clark County Starts Big Road Work at Jones-Tropicana Intersection March 21
Road construction at Jones Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue will start this weekend, according to Clark County Public Works. It is part of a larger effort to resurface roads and upgrade traffic signals to help improve traffic flow and safety in the area.
“A lot of the major impacts that folks are seeing on Tropicana Avenue and the I-15 will be lifted by the spring,” Kelsey McFarland, NDOT Public Information Officer, said.
During the first phase of construction, crews will work on the south side of Tropicana Avenue and the southeast and southwest corners of Jones Boulevard. By Saturday evening, traffic will shift from east to west to accommodate ongoing work. The second phase, set for March 28-31, will focus on the north side of Tropicana Avenue and the northeast and northwest corners, with final paving and temporary striping expected to be completed by Sunday night.
The intersection will remain open, but motorists can expect lane reductions and possible delays during construction. Driveway closures will occur on a rolling basis and flaggers will be posted directing traffic. To help limit disruptions, businesses in the area will always keep two access points open. Drivers should consider using navigation apps like Waze, Google Maps or Apple Maps to get real-time updates on traffic and construction schedule adjustments.