Eddie Vedder: Hear His Cover of Neil Young’s ‘The Needle and The Damage Done’

Eddie Vedder is part of an all-star lineup of a charity album benefitting The Bridge School, the non-profit founded by Pegi Young, the late ex-wife of Neil Young, that provides educational services to children with severe speech and physical impairments.



The charity album is titled Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young. For his contribution to the album, Vedder recorded a cover of "The Needle and The Damage Done." The song, which is featured on Young's classic 1972 album Harvest, was inspired by Danny Whitten, who was Young's Crazy Horse bandmate who struggled with heroin addiction. Whitten would die months after the release of Harvest.