Former Macy’s Store to Become Charter School in Las Vegas Mall

SAN LEANDRO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: A customer enters a Macy’s store that is set to close at Bay Fair Mall on February 27, 2024 in San Leandro, California. Macy’s announced plans to shutter 150 underperforming stores across the United States.

A former Macy's store at the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas is undergoing a transformation into WYLEES, a new charter school set to open in August 2025. Wylees, which stands for Western Youth Leadership, Engagement, and Empowerment School, will serve middle school students in grades 6 through 8, with an expected capacity of approximately 300 students.

Founded by Mike Taack, a former CCSD teacher, the school will emphasize project-based learning, encouraging students to engage in hands-on, interactive experiences that enhance knowledge retention. “Students are going to be learning through projects, hands-on learning — I find that very beneficial. I was in the classroom before. I found that when there is a project tied to a lesson, students would retain it,” said Xennia Diaz, also a former CCSD teacher, explaining their academic approach.

The curriculum at Wylees will focus on helping students understand why subjects matter, creating a proactive and engaging educational experience. The school will include 22 classrooms and a library, with a four-day school week from Monday to Thursday, featuring longer school days. Fridays will be reserved for teachers' office work.

Renovations are already underway to modify the former retail space, incorporating a parent drop-off loop and an outdoor recreation area in the parking garage. Safety is still a priority with things like auto-locking doors and an entry point to ensure the protection of students.

Wylees has over 100 students enrolled and is still accepting applications, is actively recruiting teachers, and is prepping for launch. Not only does Taack see the school's location as a benefit but also as a potential collaboration, with its central Las Vegas setting, he believes it can help encourage civic engagement.