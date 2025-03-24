Fmr. GN’R Drummer Frank Ferrer Breaks Silence After Exit

Frank Ferrer issued a statement via social media following his sudden exit from Guns N' Roses.



The drummer said in his statement, "The outpouring of love I have felt from the incredible fans of Guns N' Roses and my peers over the past 24 hours has been tremendous. I will have immense gratitude and love always for Axl and the band while at the same time, disappointment that this chapter came to an end."



He continued, "It has been an incredible 19 years. Guns N' Roses has given me life-changing memories and experiences. A huge thanks to management, the crew, and fans for giving me memories that I will cherish for my lifetime."



Ferrer concluded, "I hope I see you all again soon!"



Last week, GN'R announced Ferrer's "amicable exit" from the band. In their statement, they said, in part, "The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey."



About 24 hours later, the band announced Isaac Carpenter as their new drummer. Carpenter has an impressive resume beginning with founding Loudermilk in 1995. Since then, he's played for Awolnation, Duff McKagan's Loaded, Adam Lambert, A Perfect Circle, and more.