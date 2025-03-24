ContestsEvents

Harry Reid Airport Launches ‘Gateway’ Campaign After Hitting Record 58.4M Passengers in 2024

Harry Reid International Airport Showcase campaign focuses on the airport as a gateway to everything entertainment, gaming, and sports here in Southern Nevada. The initiative highlights the airport’s role as a…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 15: A United Airlines plane taxis on the runway at Harry Reid International Airport on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. United Airlines reported better than expected third quarter earnings with adjusted profit of $2.81 per share compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28.

 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Harry Reid International Airport Showcase campaign focuses on the airport as a gateway to everything entertainment, gaming, and sports here in Southern Nevada. The initiative highlights the airport's role as a destination in and of itself, both for visitors getting a glimpse of one of the nation's major airports and for residents who want to feel like they're part of it, said Yasmina Mottaghi, Spagnola's director of external affairs and marketing.

"From serving our local community and our leisure travelers, this record-breaking year is a testament to the critical role our airport system plays on a global scale," said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation.

As part of the campaign kickoff, the airport executed a digital signage takeover in the baggage claim area, featuring vibrant visuals that showcase LAS as a dynamic hub. Monika Bertaki, the Chief Marketing Officer for the Clark County Department of Aviation, said the campaign aligned with the airport's larger mission of being a gateway to the world. She pointed out that 58.4 million passengers represent 58.4 million journeys, be it for professional engagements, leisure travel, or returning home, and the airport boasts of being a part of all of them. The displays showcase the airport's role, underscoring its role as a gateway to the area's most popular attractions and its vital industries.

With its biggest year behind it, Harry Reid International Airport is maintaining its momentum and importance locally and nationally. The "Gateway to Everything" campaign celebrates this impact and promises to make the journey meaningful for the millions of passengers who pass through it.

AirportHarry Reid International AirportLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
