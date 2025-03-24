Las Vegas Council Approves $36.15M Sale of Cashman Center to Lennar

LAS VEGAS – JULY 20: A sign at Cashman Center displays a temperature of 110 degrees July 20, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Numerous records have been broken during a heat wave that has scorched Southern Nevada. The official high temperature in Las Vegas was 110 degrees on July 20, the ninth day in a row the city has seen temperatures at least that high, one day shy of another record, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved the sale of the Cashman Center to homebuilder Lennar for $36.15 million. This contract marks a major shift for the property, which has served for decades as a venue for public events as well as the home field for the Las Vegas Lights soccer club.

The sale, originally listed in November 2024, will provide a financial boost to the City of Las Vegas, helping to address a $286 million financial obligation tied to the Badlands project.

"Games at Cashman Field will continue, your Las Vegas Lights this is our home for the foreseeable future, for us it's at least two years," said Shawn McIntosh. "Owner Jose Bautista who purchased the team a little over a year ago made his intentions known, he wants to bring the highest level of professional soccer here and part of that is a new stadium and bringing a soccer-specific venue right here to Las Vegas."