Las Vegas Gets Ready for March Madness Rush as NCAA Tournament Draws Millions of Sports Bettors
March Madness is in full swing, and Las Vegas is abuzz with activity as fans hit the Nevada desert to catch the action from the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments. The city has been a mecca for viewing parties that have lured hundreds of thousands of people here who want to catch the games in what can be an electric environment.
Of the 41.7 million visitors to Las Vegas in 2024, about 14% were first-time visitors, underscoring the city's continued draw among dedicated and first-time sports supporters.
Las Vegas offers the best of both worlds when it comes to watching March Madness, with viewing venues providing food and drink specials, gigantic buffets, and all-night entertainment for an unforgettable tournament experience. However, long lines at betting stations, bars, and restrooms are still common, and visitors are warned to be patient and plan ahead. Food and beverages should be consumed in moderation for a comfortable day. Even when service is slower than usual because of high demand, tipping is critical.
Fans are also reminded to keep the atmosphere positive. While spirited rivalries are welcome, excessive arguments should be avoided.
“March Madness is one of the most exciting times in American sports, with fans fired up for both the men's and women's NCAA tournaments,” said AGA senior vice president of strategic communications Joe Maloney. “As legal wagering expands across the U.S., more fans than ever have the opportunity to bet legally and responsibly.”