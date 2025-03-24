Las Vegas Grand Prix Cuts 2025 Ticket Prices by 67%, Single-Day Tickets Now $50

Las Vegas Grand Prix drastically lowers ticket prices for the 2025 race, making it the most affordable of its three runnings since its 2023 debut. Single-day tickets will start at just $50, and three-day general admission passes for the Flamingo Zone will cost only $400, a significant drop from previous years.

"Our goal has always been to create a world-class event for every fan, and that commitment is stronger than ever in 2025," said Emily Prazer, the new president and CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The adjustments come in response to fan feedback from the past two years, ensuring a broader audience can enjoy the highly anticipated race weekend.

Several premium seating areas have also seen dramatic price drops, including the Bellagio Fountain Zone, which has decreased from $12,500 to $7,750, and the Lewis Hamilton Grandstand, now available at $875, down from $1,500.

For those looking to attend specific sessions, the pricing structure is as follows:

$50 for the first practice session on Nov. 20

$100 for qualifiers on Nov. 21

$300 for Grand Prix race day on Nov. 22

In a bid to improve accessibility, the event also announced flexible payment plans, which let fans pay in stages until August 2025. The initiative is designed to help address financial barriers while ensuring fans can grab their tickets early.

Despite the price reductions, the Grand Prix will still offer high-end hospitality packages, with premium experiences for up to $25,000.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Apr. 9, 2025. American Express cardholders can purchase early-access tickets on Apr. 2, while Nevada residents can do so on Apr. 8. Nevada residents will receive a 24-hour priority window for Flamingo Zone tickets, which must be purchased using a Nevada-linked credit or debit card.