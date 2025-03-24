Las Vegas Police Break Ground on New East Valley Station After 30-Year Wait

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 31: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers close Tropicana Avenue near the Las Vegas Strip on December 31, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. An estimated 330,000 people are celebrating New Year’s Eve on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas. In the wake of October’s mass shooting on the Strip, the state more than doubled the normal number of Nevada Army National Guard personnel working on New Year’s Eve to 360 to join 1,500 on-duty police officers along with spotters, snipers and federal resources. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) broke ground to construct a long-anticipated police station at the Hollywood Area Command on Mar. 20. It was a significant step for communities on the east side of Las Vegas, where plans for a facility have been discussed for nearly three decades. Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom called it a historic day for the area, while Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick emphasized its significance for an underserved community that has long lacked equitable public safety resources compared to neighborhoods like Summerlin.

The new police station will be located at the intersection of South Hollywood Boulevard and East Sahara Avenue, near Las Vegas High School. It will be located next to Clark County Fire Station 31, the Hollywood Recreation Center, and an aquatic center — creating a consolidated public safety/community hub for the residents. The station is slated to improve police access and relieve pressure on current area commands.

"This is a really exciting day and one that I wasn't sure was going to come about while I was a sheriff," said Sheriff Kevin McMahill to KTNV. He praised the project for providing officers with a dedicated base and improving service to nearby neighborhoods.