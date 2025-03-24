Las Vegas Tourism Hits 41.7 Million Visitors in 2024, Satisfaction Rates Soar

The Las Vegas Strip at night, blurred. We are about to elect a new mayor, not named Goodman. Is our future just as blurry?

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) just released its 2024 Visitor Profile, an annual demographic study of who visits the Entertainment Capital of the World.

The report notes a record-breaking 86% of visitors were repeat guests, showing the city's continued appeal. Also, 54 percent of respondents said Las Vegas had exceeded their expectations versus 48 percent in 2022. "Almost all visitors were satisfied with their visit and even more than in previous years are likely to say Las Vegas has greatly exceeded their expectations," the LVCVA announced.

Although this is good news, LVCVA executives have warned that uncertainty over the economy and hesitance to book trips, particularly among income-restricted consumers, could reduce tax revenue and the volume of visitors. Rising costs were a worry, with 18% of guests citing financial concerns as the top issue. Despite strong visitor satisfaction levels, ominous affordability concerns risk deterring future tourists.

International visitation remained steady at 12%, steadily recovering from pandemic lows. At the same time, downtown Las Vegas remains one of the most popular local attractions, with just more than half of visitors exploring the area, though that number dipped year-over-year.

The report also showed a changing demographic of visitors, who are now more likely to be college-educated and make more than $100,000 a year. Visitors in their 20s decreased, while millennials and Gen Xers made up a more significant share of travelers.

In 2024, spending in major categories such as lodging, dining, and shopping increased significantly, and average gaming budgets rose to $820.15. Visitors stayed longer, with the average length of the trip being 3.4 nights. There are also differences in planning habits: 59% of visitors make their trip bookings more than a month in advance, indicating a more calculated approach to travel, the report states.