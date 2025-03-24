MHA Nation Submits $2 Billion Las Vegas Strip Casino-Resort Project Plans

The Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, also known as the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, purchased 23 acres of Land south of The Strip, the Las Vegas Review-Jounral states. Now, tribe leaders have been slowly sharing potential plans for the land.

Tribal Chairman Mark Fox has pushed this vision, having worked for the past year with architecture firm Steelman Partners to make it happen. Fox has actively pursued equity partnerships to fund the project, including an event center that seats 15,000 to 20,000.

The MHA Nation has been active in the Las Vegas real estate market since 2020, acquiring multiple properties, including land with historical ties to the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

The development has garnered some attention because of speculation that the Vegas Golden Knights could move there. However, Fox later specified that no formal business discussions had occurred. "That's kind of what we're working on right now," said Knights owner Bill Foley in a Vegas PBS interview, referencing ongoing discussions about potential opportunities. However, the Golden Knights have reaffirmed their commitment to T-Mobile Arena, stating they are not actively seeking alternative venues.

Tribes have been able to monetize their land in the past to create events like 'American Ninja Warrior' and 'Christmas on the Strip,' which have generated revenue through leasing agreements. However, these wins have not come without criticism from tribal members, who say more investment should be spent on the community, not off-reservation business.

The project's specifics still depend on a formal application, and Clark County officials, including Commissioner Jim Gibson, have been cautiously optimistic about recent discussions around that project.