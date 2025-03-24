ContestsEvents

Nevada Sandwich Spot Name One of the Country’s Best

There’s nothing like a really good Nevada sandwich, and there’s a lot to be said for what a really great sandwich can do to get one through the day. Right…

Anne Erickson

There's nothing like a really good Nevada sandwich, and there's a lot to be said for what a really great sandwich can do to get one through the day. Right around lunchtime, millions of Americans start craving something delicious but quick to eat, so they can get back to work fully refreshed and ready to take on the afternoon. One thing that makes a tasty sandwich such a treat is that i's a convenient, but delicious, treat for the middle of the day. Really, you can enjoy a sandwich whenever, though, not just for lunch. Now, one Nevada sandwich shop has been named one of the best in the country by tasting experts.

Nevada Sandwich Shop Named One of the Best

The foodies at Chowhound have unveiled their tally of the best sandwich shops in the country. They researched these places and decided on the very best to share with readers. "There are a lot of outstanding sandwich shops to choose from, but we took on the daunting task of awarding the best shops per state," they stated. "We love all sandwich types equally, from classics like the grilled cheese and Reuben to modern twists including avocado toast, and regional delicacies like the lobster roll, which is precisely why we didn't take the challenge lightly."

For Nevada, Chowhound loves Baguette Cafe, with multiple locations. "If your Vegas vacation is limited to the Strip, we'd say stick to Planet Hollywood's Earl of Sandwich or Capriotti's across from the Virgin Hotel," they state, adding, "Hailing from France, owner and chef Lucien Brouillet claims Americans appreciate his sophisticated cuisine more than those back home because in France baguettes are 'more blasé.'"

So, what's the origin of the sandwich? According to In Mama’s Kitchen, "The first recorded sandwich was made by the famous Rabbi, Hillel the Elder, who lived during the 1st century B.C. A poor man, but a great scholar, he began the Passover custom of sandwiching a mixture of chopped nuts, apples, spices, and wine between two matzohs to eat with bitter herbs."

The classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich is one of the country's favorite, and according to History, "The first known recipe for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich appeared in 1901 in ​​The Boston Cooking School Magazine of Culinary Science & Domestic Economics. During the 1920s, companies began to mass-manufacture peanut butter in the United States and targeted children as potential new consumers."

