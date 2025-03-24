Nevada Senator Proposes Historic Status for Las Vegas LGBTQ District

On Mar. 17, Nevada Senator Fabian Doñate introduced legislation to mark the Fruit Loop as a historical site for Clark County. It would seek to maintain the area's cultural and historical significance, which has long been a dynamic center for LGBTQ nightlife and businesses within Las Vegas. Centered around East Naples Drive, Paradise Road, and University Center Drive, the Fruit Loop is known for its community spirit, inclusivity, and colorful addition to the cultural fabric of the city.

"The recognition aims to preserve the legacy of the Fruit Loop and encourage the ongoing advocacy for the area's cultural and historical significance," Doñate said.

The legislation also addresses rising fears about pedestrian safety in the neighborhood. Others have recently posted videos on TikTok about the lack of crosswalks, and crossing the roads during busy times of the day. The bill also includes provisions for increasing infrastructure and safety for visitors and workers. If approved, local business owners will work with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Nevada Division of Tourism to market the district's visibility.