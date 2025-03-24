Remote Car Rental Company Vay Opens New Hub in Henderson, Plans to Expand Fleet

Vay, a remote rental car delivery startup, is expanding its Las Vegas operations. They will be opening an 8,500-square-foot vehicle production facility in Henderson. The facility will enable Vay to outfit 16 vehicles per week with the necessary hardware and software for remote driving, supporting its goal of growing its fleet from 50 to 100 cars this year.

Since launching in Las Vegas a year ago, Vay has seen steady growth, serving over 10,000 customers — primarily residents rather than tourists. The company operates with 15 tell drivers who control vehicles remotely from a downtown hub using a camera-based system. Vay's human-operated remote driving model offers a cost-effective alternative while ensuring safety. They are not autonomous vehicles that rely on expensive LiDAR sensors.

“This new facility and our fleet expansion highlight Vay's commitment to serving our growing customer base in Las Vegas, ensuring a seamless experience for everyone requesting our vehicles,” said Thomas Von der Ohe, CEO and co-founder of Vay.

Vay provides a flexible, affordable alternative to ride-hailing services. Customers can order a vehicle via a smartphone app, have it delivered remotely, and drive it themselves. Remote deliveries and pickups operate daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., while cars are accessible 24/7 for drivers aged 21 and older within the company's Las Vegas geofence, which includes central Las Vegas and the Strip.

Vay charges 35 cents per minute while driving and 5 cents per minute during stopovers, offering competitive pricing. Customers can also request reimbursement if their trip cost is not half the price of a comparable Uber or Lyft ride.