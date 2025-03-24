ContestsEvents

Squid Game VR Experience In Las Vegas

The latest season of Squid Game was one of Netflix’s most watched shows. And fans around the globe are getting the chance to be a part of the action. Sandbox…

COLOGNE, GERMANY – AUGUST 22: Netflix Squid Game Booth at Gamescom 2023 on August 22, 2023 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix)

The latest season of Squid Game was one of Netflix's most watched shows. And fans around the globe are getting the chance to be a part of the action. Sandbox VR is a virtual reality experience that uses motion-capture technology to create a highly realistic gaming experience. Designed to work with groups of people, typically with six or more players. And it's latest installment might just be the thing of nightmares.

That is, if the series gave you bad dreams. Because the Sandbox VR Squid Game experience is so close to being in the action for real. Without all of the annoying blood and dying stuff. Sandbox VR gives large groups of people social interaction inside the virtual space. Making Squid Game a perfect candidate for its mission.

Inside The Squid Game VR Experience

The experience, called Squid Game Virtuals, was actually created in partnership with Netflix. So being there is a lot like being inside the show itself. Groups of friends (at least that's how they start) can compete against each other in several mini games inspired by the series. Players get to don a tracksuit and compete against the clock, and each other, to outlast their opponents and snag the grand prize.

The Squid Game Virtuals experience is one of several full-body adventures offered by Sandbox VR. Others include Deadwood Phobia, Curse of Davy Jones, and Amber Sky 2088. Experiences are available in many different languages too, including French, German, Mandarin and Arabic.

Sandbox VR experiences are available in the Miracle Miles Shops at Planet Hollywood. As well as in the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian. Experiences can be booked for one to six people starting at $55 per player. Check out all the experiences available at sandboxvr.com.

