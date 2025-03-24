The Black Keys Drop New Track ‘Babygirl’

The Black Keys have released "Babygirl," the second single from their upcoming album No Rain, No Flowers.



"Babygirl" was written by Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Daniel Tashian, and Scott Storch. Auerbach and Carney said in a statement about Storch, "We’d been obsessing over Scott’s prolific output of material online and his overall body of work for years. Getting together with him in the studio and watching him get his hands on our collection of vintage keyboards was awe-inspiring. He’s one of the greats."



"Babygirl" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.