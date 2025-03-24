The Black Keys Drop New Track ‘Babygirl’
The Black Keys have released “Babygirl,” the second single from their upcoming album No Rain, No Flowers. “Babygirl” was written by Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Daniel Tashian, and Scott Storch….
The Black Keys have released "Babygirl," the second single from their upcoming album No Rain, No Flowers.
"Babygirl" was written by Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Daniel Tashian, and Scott Storch. Auerbach and Carney said in a statement about Storch, "We’d been obsessing over Scott’s prolific output of material online and his overall body of work for years. Getting together with him in the studio and watching him get his hands on our collection of vintage keyboards was awe-inspiring. He’s one of the greats."
"Babygirl" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.
While a release date for No Rain, No Flowers has yet to be announced, a tour in support of the LP has. Dates for that tour can be viewed below with full tour details available at TheBlackKeys.com.
The Black Keys - "No Rain, No Flowers Tour" - 2025 Dates
May 23: Durant Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant: Grand Theater, OK
May 25: Colorado Springs Ford Amphitheater, CO *
May 27: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO *
May 29: Bonner Kettlehouse Amphitheater, MT *
May 30: Boise Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, ID *
May 31: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR *
Jun 01: Berkeley Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, CA ^
Jun 03: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA ^
Jun 07: Austin Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, TX ^
Jun 08: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR ^
Jun 11: Wilmington Live Oak Bank Pavilion, NC ^
Jun 12: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC ^
Jun 14: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ ^
* = with Hermanos Gutiérrez
^ = with The Heavy Heavy