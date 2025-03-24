UNLV Fires Basketball Coach Kevin Kruger After Four Seasons, Launches National Search

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Kevin Kruger of the UNLV Rebels reacts after a foul was called against the Rebels in the second half of their game against the Boise State Broncos at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Broncos defeated the Rebels 71-62. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

UNLV has dismissed Kevin Kruger as head coach of its men's basketball program and launched a national search for his replacement. The move marks the program's fourth head coaching change in the past decade, as UNLV aims to reestablish itself as a contender in the Mountain West and on the national stage.

"We have significant aspirations for our men's basketball program, both within the Mountain West and on a national level, with the goal of competing in the NCAA Tournament," said UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper to Sports Illustrated.

A list of nine potential candidates has surfaced, with a mix of experienced college and NBA coaches. Former NBA head coach Mike Brown is in the conversation despite lacking collegiate coaching experience, primarily due to his understanding of the growing influence of NIL in college sports. Craig Smith, recently dismissed from Utah, brings a history of success at Utah State, where he secured three NCAA Tournament appearances. Joe Pasternack, head coach at UC Santa Barbara, remains a possibility due to his consistent record of 20-win seasons.

Carlin Hartman, an assistant coach at Florida with ties to UNLV, is also being considered, though replacing his friend and former colleague Kruger could pose a personal challenge. Lindy La Rocque, the highly successful head coach of UNLV's women's basketball team, has emerged as an innovative option. Boise State's Leon Rice, known for his ability to develop talent and navigate the transfer portal, has also been named as a potential candidate.

While Arizona State's Bobby Hurley has struggled here recently, he's another name tied to the opening—if he were to be available. Known for strong recruiting and an analytics-driven approach, the crafty Todd Simon, who currently leads Bowling Green, is an exciting option with Vegas experience. Eric Olen, head coach at UC San Diego, has impressed in his program's first year of Division I eligibility and may garner interest from multiple schools.