ContestsEvents

UNLV’s Kruger Faces Make-or-Break Mountain West Tournament as NCAA Tournament Hopes Hang in Balance

As the UNLV men’s basketball team prepares for the Mountain West tournament, head coach Kevin Kruger faces heightened scrutiny over his future with the program. In his fourth season, Kruger has yet…

Jennifer Eggleston

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Kevin Kruger of the UNLV Rebels reacts after a foul was called against the Rebels in the second half of their game against the Boise State Broncos at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Broncos defeated the Rebels 71-62. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As the UNLV men's basketball team prepares for the Mountain West tournament, head coach Kevin Kruger faces heightened scrutiny over his future with the program. In his fourth season, Kruger has yet to lead the Rebels to an NCAA Tournament appearance, a milestone historically that has been a make-or-break factor for UNLV coaches. With a 17-14 record this season, the Rebels must win four straight games in the conference tournament to secure an NCAA bid for the first time since 2013.

Athletic director Erick Harper, who has already orchestrated a successful football turnaround at UNLV, will surely be watching this week's outcome as part of his ongoing evaluation process. “It's important to just look at the true totality of the program's growth,” Harper said. “I evaluate through the entire season. I don't make any decisions in season.”

Kruger was awarded a contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 season after his first year. If terminated before June 2025, he would be owed a $2.35 million buyout. Some boosters worry that the extension was premature. However, Kruger concentrates on coaching and states that he does not feel pressure regarding his job security. Though the transfer portal keeps high player turnover across college basketball alive, he continues to speak of the close-knit, family-oriented culture he has cultivated within the program.

His father, Lon Kruger, a former UNLV coach, has been a steady presence at practices. He serves as a reminder of the program's past success, including its last Sweet 16 appearance in 2011. Coaching peers, such as San Diego State's Brian Dutcher, have praised Kruger's leadership in a competitive league and underscored the importance of stability in coaching positions at UNLV.

The Rebels enter the tournament on a strong note winning six of their last eight games. Kruger holds a 75-54 overall record and led UNLV to its first postseason victory in 16 years during last season's National Invitation Tournament. While immediate tournament success will play a role in his future, Harper's evaluation will extend beyond a single week, focusing on the long-term trajectory of the program.

College SportsSportsUNLV
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
SAN LEANDRO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: A customer enters a Macy's store that is set to close at Bay Fair Mall on February 27, 2024 in San Leandro, California. Macy's announced plans to shutter 150 underperforming stores across the United States.
Local NewsFormer Macy’s Store to Become Charter School in Las Vegas MallJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS - JULY 20: A sign at Cashman Center displays a temperature of 110 degrees July 20, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Numerous records have been broken during a heat wave that has scorched Southern Nevada. The official high temperature in Las Vegas was 110 degrees on July 20, the ninth day in a row the city has seen temperatures at least that high, one day shy of another record, according to the National Weather Service.
Local NewsLennar Homes Bids $36.1M for Historic Las Vegas Cashman CenterJennifer Eggleston
A picture of blurred Las Vegas strip at night with New York New York upfront. Concept: New Las Vegas Mayor
Local NewsLas Vegas Tourism Hits 41.7 Million Visitors in 2024, Satisfaction Rates SoarJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect