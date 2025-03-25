ContestsEvents

Las Vegas Mini-Golf Spot Named One of the Country’s Best

Miniature golf is a super fun and interactive activity that truly appeals to a wide range of people. While Las Vegas has some great mini-golf courses, it’s certainly not something…

Anne Erickson

Miniature golf is a super fun and interactive activity that truly appeals to a wide range of people. While Las Vegas has some great mini-golf courses, it's certainly not something that's just for this region. Mini-golf is popular across the U.S. and around the world. There's just something playful and fun about going from hole to hole, trying to get a hole-in-one amid wacky themes and whimsical decor. It's really difficult to not have fun at a mini-golf course.

Las Vegas Mini-Golf Fun

The experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best mini-golf spots in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers voting for their favorites. Coming in at No. 1 was the Sky Pirates of Mermaid Bay in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, which has a very cool pirates and mermaids theme.

As for Las Vegas, coming in at No. 4 is the Twilight Zone Mini Golf, located at 3645 South Las Vegas Boulevard South inside the Horseshoe Hotel & Casino. USA Today states, "This mini-golf course is filled with black lights, neon paint, and murals and statues of old 'Twilight Zone' characters."

They add of this special spot, "Playing this course is a blast whether or not you're a fan of the iconic TV show, and it's the perfect place to cool off when you need a break from walking the Strip in the Mojave Desert weather."

So, how long has mini-golf been around? It's only been a think for about a century, which may seem like a long time, but honestly, it seems like something the Founding Fathers could have created. The very first mini-golf course was fashioned in 1917, shortly after the game of golf started growing in popularity, according to Smugglers Golf. However, the actual game of mini-golf was started sooner.

As Smugglers Golf describes, the Scots invented putting in the late 1800s. "While it wasn't as detailed as today's miniature golf, the putting game is played on a yard measuring just a few meters and is considered to be possibly the first edition of mini golf ever played," they note, adding that people without much space or backyards "got a little creative" with how to get their putt on. "People built courses on rooftops in the early 1920s and, by 1926, there were hundreds of rooftop golf courses across the United States as the game became more and more popular," they add.

National Geographic adds that the history of mini-golf isn't super clear and that "The origin story of mini golf is up for debate," with some tracking "track the idea to the private homes of elites in both Europe and the United States." Harris Miniature Golf adds that, "The first iteration of the game we now know as mini golf was documented in the June 8th, 1912 edition of 'The Illustrated London News.' An article in this newspaper introduced the Golfstacle as a concept of a smaller, miniature-sized golf course."

Las Vegas
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 01: Construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed future home of the Las Vegas Raiders, west of a marquee at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino displaying the message "Shoes On Shirt On Mask On Vegas On" after the Las Vegas Strip property opened for the first time since being closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on July 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Last week, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a directive requiring people to wear face coverings in public places throughout the state in response to a four-week upward trend of new daily COVID-19 cases. Hotel-casinos throughout the state were allowed to open on June 4 as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. In addition to Mandalay Bay and the attached Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, MGM Resorts International also reopened its Aria Resort &amp; Casino today. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsClark County Starts Big Road Work at Jones-Tropicana Intersection March 21Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS - JULY 20: A sign at Cashman Center displays a temperature of 110 degrees July 20, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Numerous records have been broken during a heat wave that has scorched Southern Nevada. The official high temperature in Las Vegas was 110 degrees on July 20, the ninth day in a row the city has seen temperatures at least that high, one day shy of another record, according to the National Weather Service.
Local NewsLas Vegas Council Approves $36.15M Sale of Cashman Center to LennarJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Kevin Kruger of the UNLV Rebels reacts after a foul was called against the Rebels in the second half of their game against the Boise State Broncos at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on February 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Broncos defeated the Rebels 71-62. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsUNLV Fires Basketball Coach Kevin Kruger After Four Seasons, Launches National SearchJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect