Plaza Hotel Bringing Back Weekend Fireworks For 2025

The Plaza Hotel & Casino just announced they are bringing back their popular "Welcome to the Weekend Summer Friday Fireworks" shows. The property made the decision after the immense positive feedback that the property got regarding last year's show. In fact, last year's shows were so well-received that the Plaza is starting the shows earlier this year and running them even later into the season.

Everyone knows Las Vegas is the adult Disneyland. And the Happiest Place on Earth was the inspiration behind our own fireworks show. Which will happen every Friday night to kick off those crazy weekends in Sin City. The Plaza Hotel & Casino will begin the shows on Friday, May 2 and run them every Friday night through September 26.

Plaza Hotel Rooftop Block Party

While the fireworks might be the brightest part of summer weekends in Downtown Vegas, they probably won't be the loudest. The show is just part of what is planned to be a recurring weekend block party at the Plaza Hotel & Casino. The property’s rooftop pool deck and Carousel Bar promise to keep that festive vibe going every Friday night long after the sparks stop.

The fireworks will be shot from the towers at the Plaza Hotel and can be seen from even beyond Downtown Las Vegas. However, those who want a front seat to the show can watch them at an exclusive viewing party on the Plaza's rooftop pool deck. Every Friday night there will be a special guest igniting the fireworks. Which they will do by pushing a detonator button on an oversized TNT box. Because...Vegas.

Schedule of Events

The Friday night rooftop pool party for Plaza Hotel guests will begin at 7 p.m. It will feature a live DJ, drink specials and photo opportunities. Any guest over 21 who purchases a drink between 7 and 9:30 p.m. will be entered into a raffle for a prize drawing after the fireworks show. The show will start at 9:15 p.m., weather permitting. And then the party continues at the Carousel Bar under the Plaza’s dome on Main Street until 11 p.m.

Other properties in the Downtown Las Vegas area are also getting in on the fun. Several properties in the area, as well as Fremont Street Experience, are planning special events to coincide with the fireworks. Even First Friday will have an accompanying presence on the First weekend of every month.

This is a truly fun event for locals. Not to mention a perfect way to show off Vegas for those friends who come into town and want an unforgettable experience. Get more information about the Plaza Hotel, or book a stay, at plazahotelcasino.com.