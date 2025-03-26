Haliey ‘Hawk Tuah’ Welch’s Viral Fame Gets the Documentary Treatment

According to Deadline, a documentary about Welch’s rise to viral fame is in the works, courtesy of Bungalow Media + Entertainment—the same team behind Little Richard: I Am Everything and Cyber Sleuths: The Idaho Murders.

So, what’s the story? A film description teases that it will “chronicle how Welch, a young woman from a small town with no active social media presence, unknowingly created a viral moment that gave way into a global phenomenon.” Basically, one offhand comment turned into internet history.

Bob Friedman, CEO of Bungalow Media + Entertainment, weighed in on Welch’s wild ride to fame according to the outlet, saying: “With only a single sentence, Haliey Welch went from an unknown young woman having a night out on the town to ‘enjoying’ 15 minutes of fame to global phenomenon who cemented her status in the pop culture lexicon.”

And let’s not forget the ups and downs of sudden stardom. “There are very few people who know what it is like to achieve this level of fame and live under the 24/7 microscope known as social media,” Friedman added. “This documentary will serve as both an inspiring and entertaining story of Haliey’s journey, and a lens into what it means to navigate the risks and rewards that come with living in the public’s eye.”

Of course, Welch’s journey hasn’t been all smooth sailing. After her involvement in a controversial memecoin scandal last December (which she claims she knew nothing about), she largely stepped back from the spotlight. She finally broke her silence in February, getting emotional as she addressed the fallout:

“I’m still a little shook up about it,” Welch admitted, according to a report from Rolling Stone. “I wanna start by saying thank you to all my true fans and all the people that actually watch my stuff and keep up with me,” she said. “We’re trying to sort out all the pieces and stuff to get all this figured out and make everything right. Oh my god. I’m gonna cry.”

Recently, Welch took to Instagram to let her followers know that she is back with the caption, "What'd I miss?"