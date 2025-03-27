This Day in Rock History: March 27

NEW ORLEANS – JULY 2: Prince performs at the 10th Anniversary Essence Music Festival at the Superdome on July 2, 2004 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Several musicians from well-known rock bands were born on March 27, including Tony Banks of Genesis in 1950, Andrew Farris of INXS in 1959, and Johnny April from Staind in 1965. These talented rock musicians are just a few who have influenced the genre with their sounds and styles. Continue reading to discover more facts about this important day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

You may have heard about these memorable March 27 moments involving popular rock bands:

1965: "Stop! In the Name of Love" by The Supremes hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the U.S., making them the first act to have four consecutive No. singles.

"Stop! In the Name of Love" by The Supremes hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the U.S., making them the first act to have four consecutive No. singles. 1976: "Dream Weaver" by British musician Gary Wright climbed to the No. 2 spot in the U.S. and stayed there for three weeks. It was the artist's highest-charting song.

Cultural Milestones

These March 27 events demonstrate the major impact on rock music:

2003: John Lennon's childhood home was opened as a museum for the public to enjoy. Yoko Ono bought and restored the home where Lennon lived with his aunt Mimi from the age of five until he was 23, writing several Beatles songs in his bedroom.

John Lennon's childhood home was opened as a museum for the public to enjoy. Yoko Ono bought and restored the home where Lennon lived with his aunt Mimi from the age of five until he was 23, writing several Beatles songs in his bedroom. 2006: Elvis Presley's Graceland was designated a National Historic Landmark. It had been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1991, when it became the first site recognized for significance related to rock music.

Notable Recordings and Performances

If you haven't heard of these notable March 27 rock music recordings and performances, check them out:

1972: Elvis Presley released what would be his last hit song recorded at RCA's Hollywood studio in California, "Burning Love." The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Elvis Presley released what would be his last hit song recorded at RCA's Hollywood studio in California, "Burning Love." The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 2004: In Reno, Nevada, Prince kicked off his Musicology Live2004everTour, which included 77 shows in 52 cities. He promoted his Musicology album by giving fans a copy, including the cost of the record in the $61 ticket price. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Significant changes and challenges in the rock music industry from March 27 include:

1973: Jerry Garcia was pulled over for speeding while driving on the New Jersey turnpike in a rented Chevrolet — typically a $15 ticket. However, when police searched the vehicle, they found a suitcase containing marijuana, LSD, and cocaine in the trunk, resulting in three hours of jail time and a $2,000 bail.

Jerry Garcia was pulled over for speeding while driving on the New Jersey turnpike in a rented Chevrolet — typically a $15 ticket. However, when police searched the vehicle, they found a suitcase containing marijuana, LSD, and cocaine in the trunk, resulting in three hours of jail time and a $2,000 bail. 2007: Cuban guitarist and composer Faustino Oramas from the Buena Vista Social Club died at the age of 95. His music career started when he was just 15 years old, and he gained international fame when his song "Candela" was included in the ensemble's Buena Vista Social Club album.