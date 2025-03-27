Paramore’s Hayley Williams Joins Deftones on Stage in Nashville

Paramore singer Hayley Williams made a surprise appearance during a March 26 Deftones show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.



Williams joined the band during their encore, which saw her share vocals on "Minerva" with Chino Moreno. The intense performance can be seen in the fan-shot footage below.



The comment section of the video on YouTube is filled with fans who just couldn't get enough of this pairing. One fan wrote, "I need a studio version with her!" (Honestly, that sounds absolutely amazing, and both parties should consider doing this.) Another fan commented, "That's twice now that Hayley has done live guest vocals with Deftones. Passenger in 2010. Minerva in 2025."