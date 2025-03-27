Paramore’s Hayley Williams Joins Deftones on Stage in Nashville
Paramore singer Hayley Williams made a surprise appearance during a March 26 Deftones show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. Williams joined the band during their encore, which saw her share…
Paramore singer Hayley Williams made a surprise appearance during a March 26 Deftones show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.
Williams joined the band during their encore, which saw her share vocals on "Minerva" with Chino Moreno. The intense performance can be seen in the fan-shot footage below.
The comment section of the video on YouTube is filled with fans who just couldn't get enough of this pairing. One fan wrote, "I need a studio version with her!" (Honestly, that sounds absolutely amazing, and both parties should consider doing this.) Another fan commented, "That's twice now that Hayley has done live guest vocals with Deftones. Passenger in 2010. Minerva in 2025."
Deftones is currently in the middle of a sold-out tour in the United States, with their next show taking place Friday, March 28 in Indianapolis at the Gaingridge Fieldhouse. (A complete list of upcoming tour dates can be found at Deftones.com.)
The band has another series of North American tour dates this fall. Along with their headlining shows, Deftones are opening for System of a Down during a two-night-stand at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on Sept. 3 and 5. While the Sept. 3 show is sold out, tickets still remain for the Sept. 5 show at Ticketmaster.ca.