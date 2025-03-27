ContestsEvents

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Joins Deftones on Stage in Nashville

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 04, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands; Chino Moreno of Deftones performs at Pier 17 Rooftop on May 15, 2022 in New York City.
Paramore singer Hayley Williams made a surprise appearance during a March 26 Deftones show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.

Williams joined the band during their encore, which saw her share vocals on "Minerva" with Chino Moreno. The intense performance can be seen in the fan-shot footage below.

The comment section of the video on YouTube is filled with fans who just couldn't get enough of this pairing. One fan wrote, "I need a studio version with her!" (Honestly, that sounds absolutely amazing, and both parties should consider doing this.) Another fan commented, "That's twice now that Hayley has done live guest vocals with Deftones. Passenger in 2010. Minerva in 2025."

Deftones is currently in the middle of a sold-out tour in the United States, with their next show taking place Friday, March 28 in Indianapolis at the Gaingridge Fieldhouse. (A complete list of upcoming tour dates can be found at Deftones.com.)

The band has another series of North American tour dates this fall. Along with their headlining shows, Deftones are opening for System of a Down during a two-night-stand at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on Sept. 3 and 5. While the Sept. 3 show is sold out, tickets still remain for the Sept. 5 show at Ticketmaster.ca.

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
