Nevada’s Best and Worst Cities to Retire

If you or a loved one is looking to retire in the coming months or years, you may want to know which Nevada cities are the best and worst for retirees. One of the biggest factors that goes into making a city great for retirees, of course, is cost of living. People who are retired often lived on fixed incomes and savings, so a lower cost of living is much better for them. But, there are other factors, too, such as having a community that's welcoming to older people. So, let's get into the best and worst cities for retirees in the state.

Best and Worst Cities to Retire in Nevada

Yahoo Finance has a feature up about the best and worst cities to retire in each state. So, let's get right into it. For Nevada, the best city is the lovely Mesquite. Here, the average monthly total cost of living is $1,807, which is reasonable compared to other areas of the state. The town also have a livability score of 76, which is good. The worst city is Sun Valley with an average monthly total cost of living of $1,835. The main reason this city is ranked so low is because of its livability score, which is 60. So, if you or a loved one is looking to relocate for retirement, that may not be your best spot.

So, when does the average person retire? According to Empower, "The average age for men to retire is 65 while the average age for women to retire is 63, but "there are many factors that can influence retirement age." When it comes to those factors, Empower notes that "perhaps the biggest factor is how much money you have saved up for retirement to meet your retirement living expenses." Of course, the more money you have saved, the earlier you could be able to retire.