This Day in Rock History: March 28
On March 28, 1964, Madame Tussauds in London unveiled wax sculptures of The Beatles. They were the first rock band to be honored in the museum. As The Beatles' image changed over the years, so did the wax figures, which received several updates in the '60s. Continue reading if you want more trivia from this day in rock history. You'll find many interesting facts about breakthrough hits, cultural milestones, notable performances, industry changes, and more.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
- 1970: Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," reached No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart. It was the duo's only chart-topping hit in the U.K.
- 1981: Blondie made history when "Rapture" climbed to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the first song with rap vocals to top the chart.
Cultural Milestones
- 1971: The Ed Sullivan Show, which helped launch the careers of many early rock and roll musicians, aired for the final time. For 23 years, Ed Sullivan hosted the variety program, one of the highest-rating variety shows on television.
- 1996: Phil Collins announced he was leaving Genesis to pursue a solo career. Although he rejoined the band several times in the 2000s, he succeeded as a solo musician, even winning an Academy Award for "You'll Be In My Heart."
Notable Recordings and Performances
- 2005: In San Diego, California, U2 started their Vertigo Tour at the iPayOne Center, where they played for nearly 30,000 fans. Ticket sales for the worldwide show reached more than 4.6 million, and it was the top-grossing tour of the year.
- 2018: George Ezra topped the U.K. Album's Chart with his second studio album, Staying at Tamara's. It was the nation's best-selling album of the year and reached the top 10 in several other countries.
Industry Changes and Challenges
- 1984: Despite having an all-time best-selling album in 1977, Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. His debts significantly outweighed his assets, and he was forced to give up his Malibu home and rights to the band.
