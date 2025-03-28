ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Rock History: March 28

On March 28, 1964, Madame Tussauds in London unveiled wax sculptures of The Beatles. They were the first rock band to be honored in the museum. As The Beatles’ image…

Sarah Bloomfield

LAS VEGAS – NOVEMBER 04: U2 guitarist The Edge (L), singer Bono (C) and bassist Adam Clayton perform during the first of two sold-out shows of their “Vertigo” tour at the MGM Grand Garden Arena November 4, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The band is touring in support of the album “How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb.” (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On March 28, 1964, Madame Tussauds in London unveiled wax sculptures of The Beatles. They were the first rock band to be honored in the museum. As The Beatles' image changed over the years, so did the wax figures, which received several updates in the '60s. Continue reading if you want more trivia from this day in rock history. You'll find many interesting facts about breakthrough hits, cultural milestones, notable performances, industry changes, and more.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

You may be familiar with these remarkable hits and achievements from legendary rock musicians:

  • 1970: Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," reached No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart. It was the duo's only chart-topping hit in the U.K.
  • 1981: Blondie made history when "Rapture" climbed to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the first song with rap vocals to top the chart.

Cultural Milestones

Events with cultural significance from March 28 that influenced the rock music genre include:

  • 1971: The Ed Sullivan Show, which helped launch the careers of many early rock and roll musicians, aired for the final time. For 23 years, Ed Sullivan hosted the variety program, one of the highest-rating variety shows on television.
  • 1996: Phil Collins announced he was leaving Genesis to pursue a solo career. Although he rejoined the band several times in the 2000s, he succeeded as a solo musician, even winning an Academy Award for "You'll Be In My Heart."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Every rock fan should know about these notable recordings and performances from March 28:

  • 2005: In San Diego, California, U2 started their Vertigo Tour at the iPayOne Center, where they played for nearly 30,000 fans. Ticket sales for the worldwide show reached more than 4.6 million, and it was the top-grossing tour of the year.
  • 2018: George Ezra topped the U.K. Album's Chart with his second studio album, Staying at Tamara's. It was the nation's best-selling album of the year and reached the top 10 in several other countries.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These changes and challenges from March 28 left their mark on the rock industry:

  • 1984: Despite having an all-time best-selling album in 1977, Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. His debts significantly outweighed his assets, and he was forced to give up his Malibu home and rights to the band.

These are some various facts from March 28 that helped shape the genre.

Phil CollinsSimon & Garfunkelu2
Sarah BloomfieldWriter
Related Stories
Kirk Hammett on Metallica’s Controversial Album ‘Lulu’
MusicKirk Hammett on Metallica’s Controversial Album ‘Lulu’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Evanescence Releases ‘Afterlife,’ Their First New Track in 4 Years
MusicEvanescence Releases ‘Afterlife,’ Their First New Track in 4 YearsErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Linkin Park "Up From The Bottom" press photo
MusicLinkin Park: Hear New Song ‘Up From The Bottom’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect