TikTok and CapCut’s Viral ‘Chubby Filter’ Receives Massive Backlash

In a world where we can’t take a selfie without a filter, or a filter trending is newsworthy, no one can deny the popularity of a good Snapchat dog face or an Instagram beauty glow-up. However, not all filters are created equal (or not all ideas for a filter should have been made in the first place). Case in point: CapCut’s viral “Chubby Filter” which also became popular in TikTok, has been slammed with backlash. (And deservedly so!).

Why Was the Chubby Filter Even a Thing?

As reported by The Independent, the filter was popular with thinner influencers who use it on unedited photos of themselves before the filter changes their appearance from thin to significantly larger with Doechii’s song “Anxiety” playing in the background.

As the filter exploded in popularity, it quickly caught the attention of everyone—but not in a good way. Everyday users and body positivity advocates called out the filter for perpetuating harmful body image ideals and undoing the progress we've made in standing up to body shaming.

Over on X, social media users have been posting their disapproval of the trending filter. One user wrote, “this 'chubby filter' on tiktok is by far one of the worst trends Ive ever seen and i genuinely do not understand how ppl are doing it and think its okay.” Meanwhile another tweeted, “the ‘chubby filter’ on tiktok should NOT be trending and the comments people are making when posting to it are so damaging. makes me so incredibly sad that ‘trends’ like this are still circulating???”

In a study conducted by Rachel Hogg and Madison Blackburn from Australia’s Charles Sturt University, it was found that women who frequently use TikTok are more likely to feel dissatisfied with their appearance. Given the popularity of the “chubby filter” and the fact that, as Hogg points out, “the algorithm on TikTok is much more influential than the choices of individual users in determining the content they see on their For You page,” it's clear that people struggling with body image issues are likely to have their concerns exacerbated by these videos.