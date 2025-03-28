Linkin Park: Hear New Song ‘Up From The Bottom’

Linkin Park has released "Up From The Bottom," the band's latest single and first new piece of music since the Nov. 2024 release of the studio album From Zero.



The track is very radio-friendly and packs a mighty chorus. It's clearly a track that the band is very proud of. In fact, DJ Joe Hahn told Billboard, "In my opinion, it's the best song we've ever made," and Mike Shinoda called it, "One of the best we've ever had."



"Up From The Bottom" is featured on the deluxe edition of From Zero, which is due out on May 16 and is currently available for pre-order here. The deluxe From Zero also features the unheard tracks "Let You Fade" and "Unshatter."



The band said in a statement about the new tracks on the deluxe From Zero, "'Up From the Bottom' was created in between tours this year, infused with the electricity of those first shows back after a long hiatus. 'Let You Fade' was a song that began during the 'From Zero' sessions but found its final shape in sessions after the album’s release. 'Unshatter' was an early track we made while recording 'From Zero'; Emily’s huge vocal in the bridge was one of the moments that gave us an indication of what was possible together."

