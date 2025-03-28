ContestsEvents
Linkin Park: Hear New Song 'Up From The Bottom'

Linkin Park has released “Up From The Bottom,” the band’s latest single and first new piece of music since the Nov. 2024 release of the studio album From Zero. The…

Linkin Park has released "Up From The Bottom," the band's latest single and first new piece of music since the Nov. 2024 release of the studio album From Zero.

The track is very radio-friendly and packs a mighty chorus. It's clearly a track that the band is very proud of. In fact, DJ Joe Hahn told Billboard, "In my opinion, it's the best song we've ever made," and Mike Shinoda called it, "One of the best we've ever had."

"Up From The Bottom" is featured on the deluxe edition of From Zero, which is due out on May 16 and is currently available for pre-order here. The deluxe From Zero also features the unheard tracks "Let You Fade" and "Unshatter."

The band said in a statement about the new tracks on the deluxe From Zero, "'Up From the Bottom' was created in between tours this year, infused with the electricity of those first shows back after a long hiatus. 'Let You Fade' was a song that began during the 'From Zero' sessions but found its final shape in sessions after the album’s release. 'Unshatter' was an early track we made while recording 'From Zero'; Emily’s huge vocal in the bridge was one of the moments that gave us an indication of what was possible together."

Linkin Park is currently on a brief break from their "From Zero 2025 World Tour," which kick off on Jan. 31. The tour resumes on April 26 in Austin, Texas. A complete list of upcoming tour dates is below.

Linkin Park - From Zero 2025 World Tour Dates

April 26 - Moody Center - Austin, TX ^
April 28 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK ^
May 1 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI ^
May 3 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD ^
May 6 - Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC ^
May 8 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC ^
May 10 - Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH *
May 17 - Welcome to Rockville - Daytona, FL *
June 12 - Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT *
June 14 - Rock for People Festival - Hradec Kralove, CZ *
June 16 - Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena - Hannover, DE ~
June 18 - Olympiastadion - Berlin, DE ~
June 20 - Bernexpo - Bern, CH
June 24 - I-DAYS Festival - Milan, IT *
June 26 - Gelredome - Arnhem, NL $
June 28 - Wembley Stadium - London, UK $&
July 1 - Merkur Spiel Arena - Dusseldorf, DE ~&
July 3 - Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, BE *
July 5 - Open'er Festival - Gdynia, PL *
July 8 - Deutsche Bank Park - Frankfurt, DE ~&
July 11 - Stade de France - Paris, FR
July 29 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY+
August 1 - TD Garden - Boston, MA +
August 3 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ +
August 6 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC +
August 8 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON +
August 11 - United Center - Chicago, IL +
August 14 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI +
August 16 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA #
August 19 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA #
August 21 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN #
August 23 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO #
August 25 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI #
August 27 - Target Center - Minneapolis, MN #
August 29 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE #
August 31 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO #
September 3 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO #
September 6 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ #
September 13 - Dodger Stadium - Los Angeles, CA !&
September 15 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA &
September 17 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA &
September 19 - Moda Center - Portland, OR &
September 21 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC &
September 24 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA &
October 26 - venue to be announced - Bogota, CO
October 29 - venue to be announced - Lima, PE
November 1 - venue to be announced - Buenos Aires, AR
November 5 - venue to be announced - Santiago, CL
November 8 - venue to be announced - Rio de Janeiro, BR
November 10 - venue to be announced - São Paulo, BR
November 13 - venue to be announced - Brasilia, BR
November 15 - venue to be announced - Porto Alegre, BR

*Festival performance
! With support from Queens of the Stone Age
$ With support from Spiritbox
= With support from AFI
~ With support from Architects
^ With support from Grandson
# With support from Jean Dawson
& With support from JPEGMafia
+ With support from PVR

Linkin Park
Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
